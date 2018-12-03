Home Nation

Power supply disconnected to VVIP Saifai airstrip in UP over Rs 1 crore pending dues

The power bill of Safai’s airstrip, which availed load of 230 kilowatt, had a pending power bill for the last four and a half years.

Published: 03rd December 2018 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image of an airstrip used for representational purpose only

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major crackdown on power bill defaulters, the state power authorities disconnected power supply to VVIP airstrip in Saifai village, the pocket borough of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders –
Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Etawah district.

The action was taken on Sunday to ensure payment of pending electricity dues on Safai airstrip to the tune of over Rs 1 crore, said a senior official of UP power department.  As per the sources in UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), the power bill of Safai’s airstrip, which availed load of 230 kilowatt, had a
pending power bill for the last four and a half years.

Notably, one among the VVIP airstrips in the country came into being during the regime of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.  

Surrounded by a boundary wall, Saifai airstrip has just a VIP lounge. As per international standards, the
airstrip falls in the category of private aerodrome. It is basically used only for landing VVIP aircrafts and chartered planes during the visits of Akhilesh Yadav, his family members an those bigwigs who are close Yadav family.

The power disconnection was done following the directives of UPPCL chairman, said a senior officer of power department. Managing director, power distribution company -- Dakshiananchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam limited (DVVNL) --  SK Verma claimed that the supply was snapped as the bill amount was huge. "Despite various reminders to the authorities concerned, the bill was not cleared by them,” he added.

The disconnection was carried out twice earlier also but the bills were not cleared.

"Now the connection will be restored only after clearance of the pending dues," said the MD. The crackdown is part of the drive under which UPPCL chairman had allegedly directed all the senior officials of the corporation and MDs of all the four DISCOMS -- to crack down on top 20 defaulters in their respective jurisdictions.

Till two years back, the airstrip, which has the night landing facility, was used for landing aircrafts and chartered planes carrying VVIPs and  Bollywood stars for annual upscale extravaganza – Safai
mahotsav -- organised by SP bosses.

