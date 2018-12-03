Home Nation

Relief for now: BSNL staff defer indefinite strike to December 10

With the view to ensure an opportunity for having a discussion with the Minister of State for Communications, the All Unions and Associations of BSNL has decided to defer the indefinite strike.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL-Reuters

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All employee unions of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) decided to defer their indefinite strike to December 10 if they fail to resolve issues in the proposed meeting with Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha. 

The employee unions met Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan on Sunday and observed improvement in some of the issues that they have been raising, such as allotment of 4G spectrum, pension revision and payment of pension contribution by BSNL as per the govt rule.

In a statement, All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) said its constituents were not convinced with the reply of the secretary in respect to their demand on third pay revision. The strike was earlier proposed to start from December 3. Under these circumstances, with the view to ensure an opportunity for having a discussion with the Minister of State for Communications, the AUAB has decided to defer the indefinite strike for one week,” the statement said.

BSNL unions have been demanding allocation of 4G spectrum to the public sector firm so that it is able to compete in the market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL BSNL strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp