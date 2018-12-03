Home Nation

Sajjad Lone's father 'brought gun' to Valley: Farooq Abdullah

The National Conference party chief told Abdul Ghani Lone that their jawans would be killed, their homes, villages and cities would be destroyed.

Published: 03rd December 2018 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (File | EPS)

By ANI

BARAMULLA: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has accused the father of People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone, Abdul Ghani Lone, of "bringing gun culture" to the Valley.

Abdullah further revealed that he requested Sajjad's father to drop the idea but it all went in vain.

"His (Sajjad Lone's) father came to me when (then Jammu and Kashmir Governor) Jagmohan dismissed me (in 1984). He (Abdul Ghani) said 'I am going to Pakistan, I am going to get the gun'," said Farooq Abdullah during a media interaction on Sunday.

"With folded hands, I told him not to get the gun here. I told him our jawans will be killed, our homes, our villages, our cities will be destroyed, don't bring the gun. But he brought the gun. When he came back, he apologised to me saying he did a mistake and (he should) not have brought the gun."

While talking about his party's support to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of Mehbooba Mufti to form the government in the state, the former chief minister said that the support was extended only to save the Article 35A and Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

"We didn't want to form the government because we wanted to enjoy power, but we wanted to protect all that which the Governor is doing now. We wanted to defend Article 35A. The government would not have sustained for long. It was to be toppled one day and elections had to be held," Abdullah said.

"PDP, NC, and Congress have different paths but we came together. Why? You see the condition in which J&K Bank is today. It would never have been the case had our government been there. We also want to save Article 35A and Article 370," he added.

He stressed that 'autonomy' is the right of Jammu and Kashmir and the state will take its autonomy. He reiterated his stance that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is under Pakistan while rest of Jammu and Kashmir is under India.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir while Article 35A of the Constitution empowers Jammu and Kashmir's legislature to define "permanent residents" of the state and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah Sajjad Lone Abdul Ghani Lone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp