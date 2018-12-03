Home Nation

Stubble burning ban spurs high-end tractor sales in Punjab, Haryana

According to sources in the tractor manufacturing industry, every year, as many as 25,000 to 30,000 new high horse power units are sold in Punjab.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

tractor

Representational Image. | (File | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Since the ban on stubble burning, enforced by the National Green Tribunal, came into effect, the sale of tractors, high on horse power, in Punjab and Haryana has increased manifold. Reason? They plough deep and destroy stubble in the soil.

According to sources in the tractor manufacturing industry, every year, as many as 25,000 to 30,000 new high horse power units are sold in Punjab. The same is in addition to another 15,000 to 20,000 such units sold in the state. Since the ban on stubble burning, which is largely blamed for soaring pollution levels and dipping air quality in Delhi-NCR, came into effect, 60% tractors purchased in the state are of 50 horse power or more. The percentage of such high-powered tractors in the state is much higher than the national average of 8%. 

With the economy driven largely by the state’s agricultural output, Punjab has more than 5.20 lakh tractors across all categories. The high-end variants are priced between Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh. In neighbouring Haryana, 20% of tractors purchased are above 50 horse power.

Neelam Kant, deputy general manager, International Tractors Limited (Sonalika Group), said, “Tractors above 50 horse power are more in demand these days. As much as 60% of tractors sold are of 50 horse power and another 10% to 15% are between 60 and 70 horse power. The sales pattern marks a shift from the earlier trend when 60% of tractors sold were below 50 horse power.

tractors

