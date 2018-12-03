Home Nation

Sushma Swaraj to head India-UAE meet on economic, tech affairs

With nearly USD 50 billion bilateral trade, the two countries are one of the largest trade partners for each other.

Published: 03rd December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 12th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting for Economic and Technical Cooperation will be co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj along with her counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi during her official visit to the Gulf country from December 3-4.  

The Emirates is the sixth-largest source of India’s oil imports and hosts a 3.3 million-strong Indian community.

Along with the UAE Foreign Minister, Swaraj would inaugurate a Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum in Abu Dhabi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the birth centenary of Shaikh Zayed, founder of the modern UAE.  

