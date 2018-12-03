West Bengal government scheme to benefit two lakh differently abled people: Mamata Banerjee 

By PTI

KOLKATA: A scheme launched by the West Bengal government earlier this year will benefit around two lakh differently-abled, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Monday.

Banerjee, on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, said people with 40 per cent or more disability is entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 1,000, under the scheme.

"Today is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. In 2018, we launched the 'Manobik' scheme, wherein persons with 40% or more disabilities will receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. Two lakh people will be benefitted. We have allocated Rs 250 crore for this scheme," the CM tweeted.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed annually by the United Nations since 1992 with an aim to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society.