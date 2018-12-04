Capital to hold meet on taking Ambedkar’s legacy forward

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ON the eve of the death anniversary of the father of the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar International Centre will hold a panel discussion on carrying forward Dr Ambedkar’s legacy. The discussion will centre on the subject — “how the current government has adopted the vision of Dr Ambekar and is taking it forward”.

The panel discussion will be one of many to be held during the one-day conference at the centre. Political parties, especially the BJP and the Congress, have been competing to lay claim to Ambedkar’s legacy in the recent past. Dr. Ambedkar International Centre was built at a cost of `195 crore and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last December.

The centre has invited Deepak Khandekar, secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Hariram Meena, former IPS, and Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel to be the panellists for the session, an official at the centre said.

The centre has now written to the Congress, seeking a fourth panellist, in order to “maintain the balance” of the discussion, the official said. Thawarchand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, is expected to be the chief guest at the event.

“The panel will discuss Ambedkar’s vision and how the Modi government has adopted this vision in running the country. We will aim for a fair analysis during the discussion and will ensure all viewpoints are made inclusive in the panel. The centre has written to the Congress If they do not revert, we will seek the presence of an academic as the fourth panellist for the session,” the official said.

The conference will also see discussions on several other topics.