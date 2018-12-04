Cash-strapped Jet Airways to stop free meals aboard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cash-strapped full-service carrier Jet Airways will now stop providing free meals to most domestic economy class passengers from January. It has been seen as the latest move to cut costs and boost revenues.

The airline in a statement said that passengers will, instead, have the option to buy meals on board. “The move reflects the fast-evolving nature of Indian aviation, where an increasing number of guests want the freedom and flexibility to make their own travel choices,” Jet said.

The revision in fare offerings will be effective for tickets booked from December 21, for travel starting January 7, Jet Airways said.

“In addition to the light and deal categories introduced earlier, Jet Airways will offer two more categories under economy travel saver and classic,” Jet Airways stated. The latest revision in complimentary meals would be available only for economy passengers who booked their tickets under the flex option, it said.