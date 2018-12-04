Home Nation

Bihar: For people abandoned and in pain, Gurmeet Singh's offer of dinner is godsend

After serving dinner to the patients and washing the trays and bowls himself, Singh rushes to meet doctors at the emergency ward.

Published: 04th December 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

IRCTC food

Image for representational purpose only.

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Lying blankly on their beds throughout the day, the 17-odd patients at the lawaris ward (ward for the abandoned) of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) look around expectantly around 9 pm. That is when a turbaned man with graying beard steps in carrying a bag full of food.

“Why are you groaning? Is there pain in your arm?” asks Gurmeet Singh, 62, as he feeds crushed rotis mixed with vegetable curry to an emaciated woman lying on a tarpaulin-covered bed.

Gurmeet Singh feeding a patient at a ward for
the abandoned at Patna Medical College and Hospital

After serving dinner to the patients and washing the trays and bowls himself, Singh rushes to meet doctors at the emergency ward. “I need to tell them about this woman. Maybe she has a broken arm. These patients often fall off their beds at night and suffer fractures,” he says.

For the last 26 years, Singh has been visiting the abandoned patients at Bihar’s largest government-run hospital every night with dinner. The soft-spoken Sikh, who runs a readymade garment shop at Patna’s Chiraiyatand locality, buys food at a restaurant on his way to the hospital and spends nearly an hour with the patients, serving dinner and enquiring about their well-being. He has also donated blood for needy patients many times.

Krishna Devi, 70, who became immobile due to a festering wound on her right foot and was driven away by her son’s family, says, “The Sardarjee and his dinner are the only hope in my final days.”Ganesh Manjhi from Jharkhand, whose right hand was chopped off one night when he was sleeping on the roadside, is happy about the sweets Singh brings sometimes with the food.

Singh’s selfless service was recognised at the global level in 2016 when he received the World Sikh Award in London by a UK-based NGO.That was one of the rare occasions he went out of Patna. “I am worried if the abandoned patients would get proper help in my absence,” he says.Singh need not worry any more. His work has inspired at least two men to continue the service. These two Good Samaritans are now bringing food for the patients.

Spends 10% of his income on the needy

Gurmeet Singh once happened to visit the lawaris ward and saw the pain of the patients. That was when he thought of doing something for them. “I decided to visit them every night with dinner,” says Singh, who has been earmarking 10% of his income for the needy

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patna Medical College PMCH

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Higgins Boson
    He is truly deserving of a Bharat Ratna. I hope our PM takes note
    3 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp