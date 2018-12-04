Bulandshahr mob violence: Bajrang Dal, BJP men booked for UP violence

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: A Bajrang Dal district leader, a BJP youth wing leader and a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member were among 88 people booked in connection with the Bulandshahr mob violence even as the police arrested four persons and detained half-a-dozen others on Tuesday.

While 27 people were named in two FIRs filed in connection with the rioting that left two persons dead on Monday, 61 others were unidentified. Part of the rampaging mob protesting against alleged cow slaughter in the western-Uttar Pradesh district, they were booked for rioting, violence and vandalism under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Siana, and 21-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed in the violence.

Those arrested were named as Chaman, Devendra, Ashish and Satish. But, Bajrang Dal’s district convener Yogesh Raj, named as the main accused, who allegedly instigated the violence; Shikhar Agarwal, city chief of BJP youth wing; and Upendra Raghav of the VHP were still at large.

Inspector was shot in the face

The autopsy report of the deceased cop confirmed a bullet injury near the left eyebrow, sources said. This contradicts the claim that he died of a stone injury.