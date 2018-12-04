Home Nation

VVIP chopper scam: Dubai to extradite Christian Michel to India tonight

The move comes after the highest court of Dubai rejected the extradition plea of Michel who is likely to be brought to India this week.

Christian Michel

Christian Michel (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)

The UAE has given the green signal to India's request for the extradition of Christian James Michel, a Dubai-based Englishman wanted in India in connection with kickbacks in the VVIP chopper scam. Michel is likely to be brought to India in a flight at 9 pm on Tuesday night, according to a report.

The Dubai government has issued an administrative order for Michel's extradition after the highest court of Dubai rejected his plea on Monday. 

Dubai’s Cassation Court had rejected Michel’s lawyer Bin Suwaidan’s argument that the case was politically motivated and that his client would be mistreated by the Indian authorities, and upheld the appellate court’s decision.

Dubai government sources indicated that Indian government representatives have already been camping in the city for the past few days and are urging the authorities to extradite Michel. They have completed the legal formalities.

Michel will be formally arrested upon his arrival in Delhi and produced before a Delhi court in Patiala House where the prosecutors will seek his custodial interrogation.  

India had filed the extradition request before the Dubai Public Prosecution in February last year. Michel was arrested, and when the case came up for hearing in the Dubai court in July, he pleaded not guilty. In September, the Dubai Appeal Court approved the extradition request, but this too was challenged by Michel’s lawyers. 

The UAE had ratified an extradition treaty with India in May 2013. Michel is alleged to have received 30 million euros as kickbacks in return for influencing Indian officials to sign off on the `3,600 crore AgustaWestland contract for 12 helicopters for VVIPs.  

