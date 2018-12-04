Home Nation

What's been done to control Dengue in Chennai? Madras HC chides corporation for 'shoddy' report 

PIL filed a year ago sought a direction from the Court to the Corporation of Chennai to clean all the canals to prevent the menace of mosquitoes.

Published: 04th December 2018 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

A municipality dengue prevention and control worker with the fogging unit. (Photo: File / ENS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, warned Chennai Corporation officials of a fine of Rs 50,000 if they failed to furnish a more detailed report on mosquito control measures to prevent Dengue. 

On Tuesday when the Public Interest Litigation filed by Advocate Suryaprakasam came up to the Division Bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and Anitha Sumant, the judges were not satisfied with the report filed by the Corporation of Chennai and directed the officials of Chennai Corporation to file a detailed report. 

ALSO READ | Dengue outbreak in TN: Chennai's ICH crowded with patients, plan in place to tackle rush

The PIL filed a year ago sought a direction from the Court to the Corporation of Chennai to clean all the canals to prevent the menace of mosquitoes due to the surge in Dengue fever cases across the city. 

The Additional Advocate General Narmada  Sampath filed the status report on behalf of the city corporation.  It was submitted that a total amount of Rs 1034 Crores was allotted and many of the canals in the Chennai Corporation limits were desilted. About 10 000 Metric tonnes of sludge was removed from the water channels, said the status report submitted to the bench. 

The bench, after listening to all the statements including the financial allotments made by the city corporation, said there appears to be nothing mentioned on the detailed steps taken for controlling the menace of mosquitoes. 

The bench posted the issue for further hearing on December 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dengue Chennai Corporation Mosquito control measures

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp