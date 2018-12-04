What's been done to control Dengue in Chennai? Madras HC chides corporation for 'shoddy' report 

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, warned Chennai Corporation officials of a fine of Rs 50,000 if they failed to furnish a more detailed report on mosquito control measures to prevent Dengue.

On Tuesday when the Public Interest Litigation filed by Advocate Suryaprakasam came up to the Division Bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and Anitha Sumant, the judges were not satisfied with the report filed by the Corporation of Chennai and directed the officials of Chennai Corporation to file a detailed report.

The PIL filed a year ago sought a direction from the Court to the Corporation of Chennai to clean all the canals to prevent the menace of mosquitoes due to the surge in Dengue fever cases across the city.

The Additional Advocate General Narmada Sampath filed the status report on behalf of the city corporation. It was submitted that a total amount of Rs 1034 Crores was allotted and many of the canals in the Chennai Corporation limits were desilted. About 10 000 Metric tonnes of sludge was removed from the water channels, said the status report submitted to the bench.

The bench, after listening to all the statements including the financial allotments made by the city corporation, said there appears to be nothing mentioned on the detailed steps taken for controlling the menace of mosquitoes.

The bench posted the issue for further hearing on December 18.