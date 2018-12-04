Yogi Adityanath’s speech triggers resignation spree by Muslim leaders of BJP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The ‘Ali Vs Bajrangbali’ speech by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, has triggered a resignation spree by Muslim leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the central Indian state.

Around 20 Muslim leaders and workers have resigned from their posts and primary membership of the party in Indore, which has long been considered a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-BJP stronghold.

Those who have sent their resignations to party leadership, include Indore BJP city executive member Haji Aman Memon, Irfan Mansoori (Indore Rural minority cell vice president), Danish Ansari (Indore city working committee member and office bearer of minority cell), Sonu Ansari (vice president of Maharana Pratap Mandal of Indore-IV assembly seat), Anis Khan and Riyaz Ansari (minority cell members in Indore district).

While confirming the exits, state vice president of the BJP’s minority cell Nasir Shah said, “around 18-20 minority cell office-bearers and workers have quit from their post and also the party in the last three-four days over the speech by Yogi Adityanath.”

“They wanted to quit their posts immediately after the UP CM made the unholy utterances, but we convinced them not to resign in the middle of polling season, as it would have hurt the party’s poll prospects ...” said Shah.

Terming the development as ominous, Shah didn’t rule out similar development in the coming days in districts adjoining Indore. “We’ve informed our top leadership in the state party’s minority cell about the development and requested them to take up the matter with party’s state and central leadership,” said Shah.

Aman Memon, one the leaders who quit, confirmed that he had sent his resignation on Saturday, but it was yet to be accepted.

“I’ve been associated with the party for over a decade, while some others who have quit were BJP members even longer than me. We’ve worked hard to make the party acceptable among our community in Indore and neighbourhood. But how can a senior party leader like Yogi Adityanath, who is the CM of politically the most crucial state make such irresponsible statements which hurt the sentiments of a particular community. Are we fighting polls on PM Modi’s development slogan Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas or attempting to win the polls by denigrating the religious faith of a particular community,” said Memon on Tuesday.

“After the UP CM’s speech, mobilizing public support for our party among our community becomes like defending the indefensible. In a situation, where we can neither contribute to party’s cause nor be able to revive people’s faith in the party, it’s better to quit the party posts and party,” he added.