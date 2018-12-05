BJD leaders to meet 22 parties over women's reservation

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying its campaign in support of women's reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies, the ruling Biju Janata Dal Wednesday decided to consult 22 political parties including the Congress and the BJP for smooth passing of a bill in this regard.

At a meeting here, the BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik resolved that its delegates would meet leaders of seven national parties and 15 regional parties and motivate them in favour of the women's reservation bill pending approval of the Lok Sabha, party leaders said.

The development came a day after Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure passing of the bill to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in Parliament and state Assemblies.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said BJD representatives will meet leaders of national parties - the Congress, the BJP, the Trinamool Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the CPI, the CPI(M) and the NCP.

They will also meet the leaders of 15 regional parties - the AAP, the AIDMK, the DMK, the INLD, the JD(S), the JD (U), the National Conference, the PDP, the JMM, the RJD, the SAD, the Shiv Sena, the SP, the TDP and the TRS, Mishra said.

The Odisha Assembly on November 20 passed a resolution for making provision of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Legislative Assemblies and Parliament.

In 2011, the Odisha government enhanced the reservation for women in panchayats and urban local bodies to 50 per cent.