Madhya Pradesh: BJP candidate booked under SC/ST Act for abusing and thrashing Dalit youth who voted for Congress

The candidate allegedly abused and physically assaulted a Dalit youth who voted for opposition Congress candidate in the November 28 assembly elections.

Published: 05th December 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 05:47 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP candidate from Surkhi assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district Sudhir Yadav was booked under the provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday evening for allegedly abusing and physically assaulting a Dalit youth who voted for opposition Congress candidate in the November 28 assembly elections.

Yadav, who is the son of BJP MP from Sagar Lok Sabha seat Laxmi Narayan Yadav, was booked by the AJK police station in Sagar under Sections 294, 323, 506 and 34 of IPC, besides different sections of the SC/ST Act for allegedly abusing and assaulting 22-year-old Dalit man Deepesh Ahirwar outside the polling booth in Berkhedi Sadak area of Surkhi assembly constituency on the polling day.

In the complaint submitted to the AJK police station (police station dealing in SC/ST Act cases), Ahirwar alleged that after exercising franchise in the polls on November 28, when he came out of the polling booth, the BJP candidate Sudhir Yadav was standing outside with supporters.

“Yadav asked me who I had voted for and I told him that I voted for the Congress candidate. Hearing it the BJP candidate got infuriated and started abusing me and my caste. Yadav also thrashed me badly for voting the Congress candidate,” Ahirwar alleged in the complaint.

The BJP candidate also threatened to kill Ahirwar if he reported the matter to the police.

Acting on Ahirwar’s complaint, a case was registered by the AJK police on Tuesday, but the accused is yet to be arrested as investigations are underway.

TAGS
MP elections BJP congress Madhya Pradesh elections

Comments

