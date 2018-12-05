Home Nation

Lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha killer gets one-year imprisonment for jumping parole

The court of JMFC Mathura Yadav found Sajjad Mughal guilty of jumping parole under section 224 of the IPC and sentenced him to a one-year imprisonment, public prosecutor Anil Bagale said.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NASHIK: A court here has sentenced a man to a year in jail for jumping parole in 2016, while serving a life term for the murder of Mumbai-based lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Mathura Yadav found Sajjad Mughal guilty of jumping parole under section 224 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to a one-year imprisonment, public prosecutor Anil Bagale said.

The section prescribes a maximum jail term of two years for "resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension".

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Mughal, who was on the run for 18 months, Bagale said.

Parole is the conditional release of prisoners before they complete their sentence.

Mughal, who was working as a watchman of a housing society at suburban Wadala in Mumbai, was sentenced to life imprisonment (till his death) by a court in 2014 for murdering Purkayastha, the daughter of an IAS officer, in her flat after failing to rape her in 2012.

In 2016, he was released on parole from the Nashik Central Jail to visit his ailing mother in Kashmir.

However, the convict had failed to return before the expiry of his parole period, following which a case was registered against him at the Nashik Road police station.

He was finally arrested by a Mumbai police team from a spot near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in October, 2017.

The public prosecutor said the court had examined eight witnesses during the course of the trial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pallavi Purkayastha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp