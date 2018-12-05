PM Modi works for businessmen, says Rahul Gandhi

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: With just two days left before voting in Rajasthan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sharpened his verbal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that although the PM begins every speech with an invocation of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, he works only for rich businessmen.

Rahul brought up the Rafale fighter jet deal, in which he has alleged a scam, and added that Modi refrains from mentioning it in speeches.

The Congress leader was speaking at a rally in Alwar. He also attacked the PM saying that the government had waived off loans of rich businessmen but had ignored the farmers of the country. “Are these farmers not a part of the motherland? In every speech Modiji says ‘bharat mata ki jai’. What is bharat mata? Bharat mata is this state. It is the farmers, the crores of young men and women and it is the workers. All of them comprise Bharat mata. But I want to ask why does he work for Anil Ambani, If he salutes the motherland. PM should start his speeches by saying, Anil Ambani ki jai, Mehul Choksi ki jai,Nirav Modi ki jai, and Lalit Modi ki jai,” said Rahul.

He added that the Modi government was formed by industrialists which is why he is favouring businessmen and waiving off their loans. He added that the Congress is going to form the government in Rajasthan and it is going to be the government of the workers, farmers and small shop owners. Also claiming a victory in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Rahul said, “ our governments in these states will give you a reply on this. We will waive off farmer loans in just 10 days . This is called ‘Bharat mata ki jai’.”

Rahul also hit out at Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje saying that her government had done nothing to end unemployment. Modi and Raje lied to the youngsters of the country by promising them jobs and now they can’t deliver, said Rahul.

“I want to ask , if you had given employment opportunities to the youth, would these 4 boys have committed suicide. Please tell me. You call Anil Ambani daily. But have you once called the families of the deceased in the suicide incident and apologised?” Rahul questioned. He was referring to four youngsters in Rajasthan who committed suicide last month allegedly because they were unable to get jobs.

