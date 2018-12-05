Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over rejection of armed forces demand for higher military service pay

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the government's rejection of the armed forces' demand for higher Military Service Pay for over 1.12 lakh personnel, alleging that he was only concerned about the likes of Anil Ambani.

"Modi ji, those who did surgical strike for the country, is this your behaviour towards them," Gandhi asked in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"You are neither concerned about farmers, nor soldiers, you are only concerned about Anil Ambani-like 'suit-boot' people," he said.

Gandhi has often accused the Prime Minister of helping the industrialist, a charge that has been strongly rebutted.

The country gave you a chance, but you betrayed the country, Gandhi added in social media post.

His remarks came a day after the government rejected the long-standing demand of the armed forces.

The military sources said the Army headquarters was "very anguished" over the decision by the Finance Ministry, and will seek its immediate review.

Around 1.12 lakh military personnel, including 87,646 Junior Commissioned Officers and 25,434 personnel of equivalent rank from the Navy and the Indian Air Force, will be affected by the decision.

The MSP for the military personnel was introduced recognising their unique service conditions and hardships.