Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi receives bomb blast threat

Vishambhar Nath Mishra, chief priest of the temple, said the letter claimed that a bigger blast will hit the temple again.

Sankat Mochan temple in Varanasi. (Photo | YouTube)

VARANASI: Authorities of the renowned Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi have received a letter threatening a bomb blast in its premises, following which security has been heightened in the area.

The Sankat Mochan Temple, along with Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station, were the sites of serial bombings that rocked the city on March 7, 2006. The explosion killed 21 people and injured over a hundred others.

"We received a letter threatening a bomb blast in Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi. The letter said that bombings were carried out earlier in the temple and a bigger blast will happen again. We informed the police and handed over the letter to them. We are taking precautions and police is investigating the matter," Mishra told ANI on Wednesday.

The chief priest further said that this was the handiwork of some anti-social elements and added that the security level at the temple has been increased.

Varanasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kulkarni said that the letter had some names and a mobile number mentioned and security has been tightened.

"The letter had some names and a mobile number. Prima facie it appears someone may have done it to create trouble for the person named in the letter due to personal enmity. The temple is an important place in Varanasi and we have tightened security in the area," Kulkarni said. 

