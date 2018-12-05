SC collegium recommends four names for judgeship at Gujarat High Court

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names of three advocates and a judicial officer for their elevation as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

In a resolution dated December 4, the collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices M B Lokur and A K Sikri recommended elevation of advocates Bhargav Karia, Megha Jani and Sangeeta Vishen as judges of the Gujarat HC.

It also recommended appointment of judicial officer Vishnu Kumar Patel as a high court judge, says the resolution uploaded on the apex court's website.

The Gujarat HC collegium had recommended their elevation on December 1, 2016. The Supreme Court collegium considered the same on April 19 this year.

The apex court collegium further considered the matter and found the three advocates suitable for appointment as high court judges, it said.

The proposal regarding Patel's elevation was referred back to the Chief Justice of India for reconsideration, after which his name was cleared for judgeship, the resolution said.

Even after the four new appointments, the total strength of the Gujarat High Court judges will remain around 30 as three judges are set to retire soon.

The high court has a sanctioned strength of 52 judges.