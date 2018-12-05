Home Nation

VVIP chopper scam: British embassy seeks consular access to accused middleman Christian Michel

Michel was sent to a five-day custody of the CBI on Wednesday, a day after he was brought here from the UAE to face probe in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam.

Published: 05th December 2018

Tight security arrangements at the Patiala House Court where Michel Christian the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal was produced in a CBI court in New Delhi Wednesday December 5, 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The British High Commission sought consular access to Christian Michel, the British national who was sent to a five-day custody of the CBI on Wednesday, a day after he was brought here from the UAE to face probe in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam.

A spokesperson of the High Commission said information has been sought from the Indian authorities urgently on Michel's "circumstances".

Another official said, "we have sought consular access to Michel."

"Our staff continue to support the family of a British man following his detention in the UAE. We are in contact with his family and the Emirati authorities regarding his case, and are urgently seeking information from the Indian authorities on his circumstances," the spokesperson said.

Michel was brought to India late Tuesday night following his extradition by the UAE in connection with the case.

A court Wednesday remanded him in five-day CBI custody.

