You don't even know names of Congress leaders: PM Narendra Modi takes on Rahul Gandhi over 'Kumbhakaran Yojana' gaffe

While addressing a rally in Jhunjhunu on Tuesday, Gandhi said: "Ashok Gehlot had given some money for the 'Kumbhakaran Lift Yojana'."

05th December 2018

By ANI

SUMERPUR: With the political temperature soaring high ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's tongue slip in which he had said "Kumbhakaran Lift Yojana" instead of "Kumbha Ram Lift Yojana".

While addressing a rally in Jhunjhunu on Tuesday, Gandhi said: "Ashok Gehlot had given some money for the 'Kumbhakaran Lift Yojana'." Subsequently, someone off the camera apparently nudged him, correcting the real name of the scheme. The Congress president, realising his mistake, later stressed on the actual name of the water supply project for irrigation purposes in Jhunjhunu, 'Kumbha Ram Lift Yojana'.

Mocking at Gandhi scion's gaffe, Prime Minister Modi at a public meeting in Sumerpur said that the Congress president did not even know Kumbha Ram, the freedom fighter and late Congress leader. Prime Minister Modi further joked about him saying that Gandhi does not have a clue about names of his own party leaders.

"Congress president does not even know the names of his own party leaders. He did not even know the name of a very popular farmer and Jat leader in Congress, late Kumbha Ram Ji. He called him 'Kumbhakaran'. You can imagine what these kinds of leaders will do when in power," the Prime Minister said.

Kumbhakaran is a mythological figure in the Hindu epic Ramayan and is the younger brother of demon king Raavan.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

