Nalasopara arms haul case: ATS charges Hindutva groups with terror plot 

All 12 accused arrested so far in the case have been charged with plotting terror attacks in several cities and amassing explosives and weapons to execute the plan.

Published: 06th December 2018 04:30 AM

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has named the Sanatan Sanstha and the Hindu Janajagrut Samiti in its charge sheet filed in the Nalasopara arms haul case on Wednesday. All 12 accused arrested so far in the case have been charged with plotting terror attacks in several cities and amassing explosives and weapons to execute the plan.

In the charge sheet filed before a special NIA court, the accused have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code,  the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

During a raid at Nalasopara on August 10, the ATS had recovered several explosives and arrested Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanva Gondhalekar. Their interrogation also exposed their links with the accused in the Narendra Dabholkar and Gauri Lankesh murders. Last month, the ATS had sought a 90-day extension to file the charge sheet in the case, but the court had granted only 30 days.

Those named in the charge sheet are Sharad Kalaskar (25), Vaibhav Subhash Raut (44), Sudhanwa Sudhir Gondhalekar (39), Shrikant Jagnath Pangarkar (40), Avinash Anant Pawar (30), Leeladhar Ukhirde (32), Vasudeo Bhagwan Suryawanshi (19), Suchit Kumar Rangswamy (37), Bharat Jayawant Kurne (37), Amol Arvind Kale (34), Amit Ramchandra Baddi (27) and Ganesh Dasharath Miskin (28). Apart from a huge caché of arms and ammunition, documents, diaries, CDs, pen drives and vehicles etc. were seized at Nalasopara in Thane district and from many other places in several districts.

Under threat 
Terror attacks were planned at Mumbai, Pune and some smaller towns of Maharashtra Terror network unearthed in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts

