Home Nation

VVIP chopper scam: Christian Michel gets anxiety attack at CBI HQ, denies taking bribe from officials

A CBI official said that Michel turned aggressive when presented with documents that allegedly showed that he had got 2 million euros from AgustaWestland, which he transferred to other companies.

Published: 06th December 2018 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Agusta Westland scam

Agusta Westland scam accused middleman Christian Michel coming out of Patiala house court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, who was deported from Dubai on Monday, suffered an anxiety attack immediately after reaching the Central Bureau of Investigation’s headquarters in the national capital, sources in the agency said.

According to sources, Michel was questioned about the money trail after doctors tended to him. Sources said that Michel blamed another ,middleman Guido Haschke, when questioned about the alleged bribery notes in which former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was described as a driving force. Michel said he suffered from dyslexia and the notes were written by Haschke, sources said.

READ | Congress expels Christian Michel's lawyer Aljo Joseph from party

After initial questioning, sources said, Michel was allowed to sleep for two hours between 4am and 6 am, after which he was provided breakfast. He was again questioned by officials of the Special Investigation Team of the CBI.Michel was produced in a special CBI court on Wednesday, which granted the investigation agency a five-day remand of the British national.

Meanwhile, a CBI spokesperson confirmed that Michel’s questioning was on. “Questioning of Christian Michel regarding AgustaWestland is underway. The CBI has received consular access to Michel through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). His lawyer met him today (Thursday) in the CBI headquarters,” he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi fires AgustaWestland, National Herald salvos at Congress

The CBI wants to confront Michel with documents and confidential material which he allegedly sent to Italy by fax. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christian Michel AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp