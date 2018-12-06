Home Nation

India to import Iranian oil using rupee post oil sanctions relief

State-owned UCO Bank is expected to announce the payment mechanism in the next 10 days, says a source

Published: 06th December 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Iran oil

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran ( File | Reuters )

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India will import crude oil from Iran using a rupee-based payment mechanism, an industry source involved in discussions said on Thursday, adding that 50 percent of those payments will be used for exporting items to Tehran.

India’s state-owned UCO Bank is expected to announce the payment mechanism in the next 10 days, the source said.

“An agreement had been signed by the Indian and Iranian government on Nov. 2 2018 for oil payment in rupees and 50 percent of those funds had been earmarked for exports,” according to an Indian government document.

The agreement was signed following the US letting India and seven other countries to keep buying Iranian oil despite sanctions were imposed on the Islamic state on November 5.

Oil payments are being made in rupees only as against earlier arrangements where there was a ratio of 45 percent rupees and 55 percent euros, the document said.

Russian and Chinese shipping companies were pitching to facilitate India-Iran trade, the source said.

Under US sanctions, India will be allowed to export farm commodities, food, medicines, and medical devices to Iran.

However, items such as petroleum and petrochemical products, automobiles, steel, precious metals and graphite are not allowed to be exported to Tehran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran oil iranian crude oil import India-Iran trade UCO Bank oil payment rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp