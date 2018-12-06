Kidney Donation Row: Sikh girl to move J&K High Court for organ donation

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the authorisation committee of the Srinagar hospital rejected the plea of 23-year-old Sikh girl Manjot Singh Kohli to donate one of her kidneys to her Muslim friend suffering from organ failure, the prospective donor has decided to move Jammu and Kashmir High Court challenging the decision and ensure she donates her organ to save life of her 22-year-old friend.

A doctor of Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, where the Muslim girl Samreen Akhter suffering from organ failure is admitted, said hospital's Authorisation Committee for organ transplants has rejected the plea of Manjot to donate her kidney to terminally ill Muslim friend on compassionate grounds.

He said after examining the case in detail, the panel unanimously decided not to authorize the donation.

"The panel was empowered to reject a case on basis of a "complaint or doubt"," he said adding there were "serious legal issues" in the case.

23-year-old Manjot and hailing from Udhampur, had offered to donate one of her kidney to save life of Samreen, who hails of Rajouri district of the State.

The doctor said the committee took serious note of Sikh girl's father Gurdeep Singh Kohli's affidavit to the hospital in which he had stated that her daughter was being "pressurized" to donate her kidney and her plea should not be entertained.

In the affidavit, Manjot's father has threatened of legal action against the Institute in case the organ transplant was carried out.

Reacting to rejection of her plea, Manjot told New Indian Express that it is very unfortunate that she is being denied an opportunity to save life of her ill friend.

"I have got a solid legal case and I will approach J&K High Court to challenge the decision of Authorisation committee of the hospital," she said.

She said law is above all emotions and relations. "We were expecting this and will be approaching the High Court".

Manjot said she has been in touch with lawyer Deepika Rajawat, who had earlier fought case of Kathua rape and murder victim family.

"We have got a solid legal case. A girl in Rajasthan was allowed by the court to donate her kidney to save life of her friend," she said adding, "I am legally in very strong position and will get justice from the court."

"I am hopeful that the court will allow me to donate my organ to save life of my friend. It is a humanitarian issue as I want to save life of my dear friend. She will die if organ transplant does not take place," added Manjot.