Home Nation

Maharashtra: Three lakh families where girl child was born to get `green gift'

The scheme, `Kanya Van Samruddhi Yojana', has a dual purpose: to increase the green cover in the state as well as celebrate the birth of a girl child, an official said.

Published: 06th December 2018 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Around three lakh households in Maharashtra where a girl child was born in the last one year will soon get a gift of ten saplings each from the state forest department.

The scheme, `Kanya Van Samruddhi Yojana', has a dual purpose: to increase the green cover in the state as well as celebrate the birth of a girl child, an official said.

Saplings will be of the tress which have some economic value, such as the teak, bamboo and fruit trees, said Vikas Kharge, principal secretary of the Forest Department.

Forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had announced the scheme in June this year.

"These saplings can be planted in front of the house or in the field.

The idea is to celebrate the birth of a girl child as well as to ensure that the green cover increases," said Kharge.

The department has collected the data of families where a girl child was born from gram panchayats.

These families will also get training in horticulture, he said.

Around 30 lakh saplings will be distributed under the scheme.

It is a part of the government's target of planting 33 crore saplings in 2019 under the tree plantation drive, said the official.

This year, the department claimed to have planted 13 crore saplings.

Forest officials claimed that its plantation drives have started showing results in the form of increased tree cover.

According to the Maharashtra government, 20 per cent of the state is under forest cover, which is much less than the target of 33 per cent set by the national forest policy.

"Schemes like the Kanya Van Samruddhi Yojana will help us achieve this target," said Kharge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Kanya Van Samruddhi Yojana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp