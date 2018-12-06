Home Nation

National Commission for Minorities rejects Justice Kurian Joseph's statement

The Commission’s Vice-Chairperson, George Kurian, accused Justice Joseph of “creating unrest” in society and “instilling fear among minorities” with his remark. 

Published: 06th December 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Kurian Joseph (Photo | File)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday rejected the statement given by a former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Kurian Joseph, that the “minority tag is a hindrance to career progression”, alleging that the “misleading” statement had been made with the intention of creating communal disharmony. 

Strongly opposing the statement, given to some media houses, the Commission’s Vice-Chairperson, George Kurian, accused Justice Joseph of “creating unrest” in society and “instilling fear among minorities” with his remark. “He wanted people from minority communities to think that if the fate of a Supreme Court Judge is like this, what will be the fate of the common people? His intention is to create unrest and communal disharmony.

It may be noted that he was respected and loved by people irrespective of his religion, but he gives back the community the feeling of fear and hatred,” George told this newspaper. 

The commission official also criticized Justice Joseph for holding the January 12 press conference where Justice Joseph, along with three other SC judges, made allegations against then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. George said those allegations appeared to be based on assumptions and rumours. 

Calling Justice Joseph a “hypocrite”, the official further asked, “For more than a year he was a member of the Supreme Court collegium on whose recommendation judges are appointed to higher judiciary. Can he say that he was instrumental in selecting judges from the minority community?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Commission for Minorities Justice Kurian Joseph

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Moosa Odhisa

    The National Minority Commission criticised the Press Meet of the four SC Judges on January 2018stating it as Hypocrite" which is not good ???? for the NM C supporting the former CJI Justice DeepakMisra acting to the whims and fancy of the NDA Government to escape from the Impeachment motion brought against him by the opposition parties Justice Kieran Joseph emphasised the importance of Merit in recommending the Judges to the Supreme Court by the Collegium in which he was a member discharging his duty justly The general public also came to viewthat NMCis pressurised by the NDA Government
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp