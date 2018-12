PM Modi pays homage to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary.

"India bows to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Born on April 14, 1891, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956.

पूज्य बाबासाहेब को उनके महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।



India bows to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. pic.twitter.com/XNqzXFbm9Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2018

Popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, he was a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer.

He was the Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee and country's first Law Minister after Independence.