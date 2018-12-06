Home Nation

Report blames Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s office for separatist’s presence at India event

Atwal was photographed with Trudeau’s wife at a Mumbai event on February 20. An uproar over this forced the Canadian High Commission to rescind his invite to a second event in Delhi.

Published: 06th December 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A report by a committee of Canadian parliamentarians has blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office for his India trip fiasco involving Jaspal Atwal, a Canadian Sikh separatist. It was the Prime Minister’s Office that was responsible for inviting Atwal to two of Trudeau’s events during his visit to India in February, the report by National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians said. 

It also rapped the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for failing to inform the police and other agencies regarding Atwal’s criminal record. Atwal’s presence at Trudeau’s events had kicked up a row, causing embarrassment to the visiting PM.

 The report, tabled in Canadian Parliament on Monday, states : “The RCMP had information that Atwal had a serious criminal record and a history of involvement in violent acts, issues which should have been identified as security risks to the Prime Minister and his delegation.

The RCMP recognises that it erred in not providing that information to the Prime Minister’s Protective Detail.” Atwal was photographed with Trudeau’s wife at a Mumbai event on February 20. An uproar over this forced the Canadian High Commission to rescind his invite to a second event in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justin Trudeau Jaspal Atwal Sikh separatist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp