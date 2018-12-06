Home Nation

Six more branches for women in the Indian Army

 At present, the women are commissioned as the Short Service Commissioned officers from the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, and can serve up to a maximum of 14 years.

Published: 06th December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army officers stand on vehicles displaying missiles during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. | Reuters

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Army has decided to open six more branches for permanent commission for women. A proposal to this effect has already been sent to the Ministry of Defence and the Government is likely to announce it after the winter session of Parliament beginning from December 11.

“The government is likely to confirm the process after the winter session as we have already moved the file to the ministry,” a top Army source said. 

The Army’s decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement from Red Fort on Independence Day that the Army would open its door wider for women.“Women officers commissioned in short service will get opportunity for permanent commission like their male counterparts,” Modi said. “This is my gift to the women of this country today.”

Among the branches which will give permanent commission to women are image interpreter, cyber and IT, language specialist and service board.

Currently, women officers are in the Army’s legal, medical, education, signals and engineering branches. When the Army inducted women into the Army Education Corps and the Judge Advocate General Branch, it went ahead without cabinet or Parliament approval.

Top sources said this time, too, the Government will not be required to get their go-ahead. At present, the women are commissioned as the Short Service Commissioned officers from the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, and can serve up to a maximum of 14 years. The Army also has plans to induct women at the jawan level. Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said that 100 women soldiers would be inducted into the military police as jawans.

Indian Army women

  • Maitri S
    Education committee should review - due to spiritual awakening in Asia. Only Peace Force should be allowed in all countries.
    1 day ago reply
