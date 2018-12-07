Home Nation

Rajasthan elections: Back from Pakistan after 36 years in jail, Jaipur resident eager to cast vote

Gajanand Sharma was reportedly found on the Pakistani side of the international border by the neighbouring country’s authorities and was imprisoned for a lack of papers for entering the country.

Published: 07th December 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan elections

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: It might be just another election for several in Rajasthan but for Gajanand Sharma, it is going to be a moment he will relive after 36 years. A resident of Fatehram Ka Teeba in Nahargarh area of Jaipur, Sharma was reported lost by his family in 1982. Three-and-a-half decades later, in May this year, Makhani Devi, his wife, found out from the Samod police station that Sharma was lodged in a Pakistani jail.

 She quickly initiated efforts to get Sharma back with the help of authorities.  Sharma returned on August 14.  He and several other men were reportedly found on the Pakistani side of the international border by the neighbouring country’s authorities and were imprisoned for a lack of papers for entering the country.
Sharma’s homecoming was celebrated by his family with sweets and crackers.

His son Mukesh said the release of his father was possible due to the prayers of people and efforts made by government officials and the media. They never lost hope of his being alive. His family felt it was nothing less than a miracle. 

Sharma is healthy and looking forward to casting his vote for the first time since 1980. He remembers the last occasion. “At the time there used to be signs of candidates on paper, we had to stamp them. Then they used to put the paper in the ballot. My wife Makhani told me that now the vote gets cast by pressing buttons on a machine,” he said. Makhani got his Aaadhar card made in August and also applied for his Voter ID card, which Sharma received on Monday.

Asked who he would cast his vote for on Friday, Sharma said he was unaware of the political developments in the country and that he would vote for whoever Makhani does. “For me, my wife is my government,” he added on a lighter note.  

