Home Nation

CBSE should stress on 'descriptive and objective knowledge': Union Minister

He was speaking at a session on higher education organised by Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the context of students scoring 100 per cent marks in board examinations.

Published: 07th December 2018 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union minsiter Satya Pal Singh

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Central government has instructed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to lay stress on "descriptive and objective knowledge" to upgrade the quality of education, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh said here on Thursday.

"CBSE has been instructed to make the examination pattern so as to test the descriptive and objective knowledge of the candidates. This was done after discussing with all members of the state boards to bring parity in the system," Singh said.

He was speaking at a session on higher education organised by Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the context of students scoring 100 per cent marks in board examinations.

The Minister gave the example of students seeking admission in the Delhi University. The quality of education is not clear as some states give 98 per cent or 85 per cent and there is a huge disparity. So, the Central government is trying to make a comparison, take out a ratio and move ahead with the admissions, he said.

Calling for a forward-looking approach in framing educational policies, Singh said: "Scientists are talking about fourth industrial revolution, Internet of Things, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence... Are we preparing our children for these? Innovation and creativity have to be ensured at the school level, it can't just crop up at the college level."

In order to awaken curiosity in school children, "Atal Tinkering Labs" was started in almost 3,000 schools of different states. It is not a matter of employability, it is to see the next generation is well prepared to receive, understand and adopt the new technologies, Singh said.

He pointed out that access to higher education is around 25.2 per cent in India. For this, the government is building new schools and colleges to end social and regional imbalance.

"We are ready to give 100 per cent funds to states for making Central universities, provided they give us land for free. Priority will be given to those states that do not have a Central university."

Singh described school education as the foundation of higher education quality.

"In our educational policy, we are trying to address the no-detention policy till Class 10 started by the previous (UPA) government. We tried to make Class 10 board examination compulsory but education is mainly a state subject," he said.

President of MCCI, Vishal Jhajharia referred to a NASSCOM-McKinsey Report "Perspective 2020: Transform Business, Transform India", which said that only 26 per cent of Indian engineering graduates were employable.

In this context, the Minister said: "We are seeing how academic and industry interface can be improved. This year we have made it compulsory for engineering students to go for internships every year for almost a month. This will give them hands-on experience which will make them employable."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE Satya Pal Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp