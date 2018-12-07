Home Nation

Exit Polls: KCR to retain Telangana; close fight between Congress, BJP in MP, Chhattisgarh

As per the exit polls, Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS is expected to sweep Telangana whereas, Congress is likely to come out victorious in Rajasthan keeping the 25-year-old tradition alive.

Published: 07th December 2018 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Exit polls have suggested a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattishgarh. For Mizoram, it's a very close call between the ruling Congress and the Mizoram National Front (MNF).

In Telangana, Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS is expected to retain power whereas, Congress is likely to come out victorious in Rajasthan keeping the 25-year-old tradition of the ruling party losing alive.

The five states, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan went for the polls between November 12 to December 7. The counting will take place on December 11.

Telangana

Times Now-CNX projected a clean sweep for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti with 66 seats in the 119-seat Assembly. It gave 37 to Congress and 7 to BJP while others were given 9.

Republic TV-Jan Ki baat gave TRS 50-65 seats and 38-52 to Congress, 4-7 to BJP and 8-14 to others. The majority mark is 60.

 

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, two exit polls predicted a clear edge for the opposition Congress.

While Times Now-CNX gave Congress 105 seats in the 200-member Assembly and 85 to BJP; India Today-Axis My India predicted 119 to 141 for the Congress and 55-72 for the BJP. On the other hand, the Republic-C Voter poll gave Congress 81-101 and 83-103 to the BJP.

The half-way mark in the state is 101.

Madhya Pradesh

According to the poll conducted by Times Now-CNX in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP is expected to get 126 seats in the 230-member Assembly while the Congress is likely to settle for 89, which is 27 short the majority figure. It has given BSP 6 seats and other 9.

The poll conducted by India Today-Axis My India predicts 104-122 for Congress and 102-126 for the BJP. It gave 1-3 seats to BSP and 3-8 for others.

Republic TV-Jan ki Baat poll predicted 95-115 for Congress and 108-128 for BJP while others got 7. India News MP-Neta has predicted 112 seats for Congress, 106 for BJP and 12 for others.

Chhattisgarh

A mixed bag was projected by the exit polls in Chhattisgarh where 90 seats are at stake.

Times Now-CNX predicted that the ruling BJP would retain power with 46 seats, which is a majority. For the Congress, it predicted 35 seats and 7 the BSP and its ally. India TV too predicted 42-50 seats for the BJP and gave 32-38 to the Congress. It predicted 6-8 for BSP and 1-3 for others.

However, Republic-C Voter predicted 40-50 seats for the Congress and 35-43 for BJP. It gave 3-7 to BSP and ally. News Nation poll suggested 40-44 for the Congress and 38-42 for the BJP. It gave 4-8 to BSP and 0-4 to others. News 24-Pace Media predicted 45-51 seats for the Congress, 36-42 for the BJP and 4-8 for others.

Mizoram

A single exit poll by Republic TV- CVoter shows a hung house in Mizoram with 14-18 seats going for Congress and 16-20 to MNF.

With inputs from ANI

