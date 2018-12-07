Home Nation

Two men caught with laptops in EVM strongroom in Chhattisgarh

Police could not find any ID on either of them. A police officer said the men claimed to be employees of Jio.

Published: 07th December 2018 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Strongroom 1

Image of an EVM strongroom for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Two men were detained in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur on Thursday for being in possession of laptops in a strongroom housing EVMs. Police are probing how the men entered the strongroom with laptops despite the security measures in place.

Police officials could not find any ID on either of them. They also confirmed that it is not possible to enter the strongroom without IDs.

According to a tweet by ANI, a police officer said, "They're saying they're employed with Jio. It's being investigated if they've IDs...We can say anything only after probe."

Two policemen responsible for the security of the strongroom have been suspended.

Interestingly, only a day earlier, a BSF sub-inspector was removed from strongroom duty at Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district for allegedly using a laptop outside the strongroom.

The sub-inspector in question, Vikram Kumar Mehra, was removed after the Congress raised questions about the security of EVMs in the strongrooms. Vikram was part of the 175th battalion of the Border Security Force according to PTI.

Polling in Chhattisgarh was completed in two phases, on 12th and 20th November, after which the EVMs were moved to strongrooms at district headquarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh elections 2018 EVMs Jio Chhattisgarh polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp