Bulandshahr: Local BJP leaders had demanded transfer of slain police officer days before violence

BJP leaders had demanded the slain inspector's transfer after accusing him of creating obstacles for religious functions, alleging that his behaviour caused resentment in the Hindu community.

Published: 08th December 2018 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers pay tribute to Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the Bulandshahr mob violence, at Etah. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

Two days before Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed during mob violence in Bulandshahr, local BJP leaders had demanded his transfer after accusing him of creating obstacles for religious functions.
In a letter sent to Bulandshahr MP Bhola Singh, they alleged that his behaviour caused resentment in the Hindu community.

The letter was forwarded by the MP to Bulandshahr SSP KB Singh demanding a probe against him.

On Friday, the SSP confirmed to PTI that he had received such a letter from Bhola Singh. When asked what action was taken over it, he said probe orders were given.

ALSO READ | Yogi government to name road, college after cop killed in violence

The inspector and 20-year-old Sumit were killed when a mob attacked policemen over alleged cow slaughter on December 3.

READ | My father taught us to be secular, says son of cop killed in Bulandshahr violence

IG Crime SK Bhagat said Friday that five more arrests have been made in connection with the inspector's death, taking the number of those arrested to nine.

Did Army man’s bullet kill police officer

The letter, which was surfaced on social media, was signed by BJP's Syana city chief Sanjay Shrotri, city vice president Kapil Tyagi, former corporator Manoj Tyagi, BB nagar mandal president Neeraj Chaudhary, BJP assembly convener Vijay Kumar Lodhi and Syana block pramuk Pushpendra Yadav.

 

Bulandshahr Subodh Kumar Singh Bulandshahr mob violence

