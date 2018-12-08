Despite intelligence inputs, Bulandshahr administration failed to act in time

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: As per a major disclosure, Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of Bulandshahr had alerted police top brass in Lucknow hinting at the possibility of a flare up at Mawha village under Syana police station area of Bulandshahr following the recovery of cow carcasses at 10:30 on Monday morning.

The LIU proved right and the villagers, led by a few right-wing activists, went on rampage indulging in huge violence and vandalism which claimed the life of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth Sumit.

Ironically, even after getting intelligence inputs, the district police brass failed to react in time and save the day. The situation, finally, snowballed into such a huge flare-up by the afternoon that it claimed claiming two lives. As per the highly placed police sources, acting on the LIU inputs, the DM and the SSP of the district should have rushed to the spot to pacify the swelling mob of villagers but they failed to respond to the gravity of situation act in time.

The intelligence authorities also underlined the fact that the mob of over 500 of three villages could have been handled by district administration officers including, the SDM, Circle officer and reinforcement from adjoining police stations but it did not happen and the situation turned ugly after 1:30 pm.

However, there are indications of an imminent action against some senior officers of district and police administration of Bulandshahr as there was adequate time of around four hours to act and keep the situation under control. "This failure is nothing but slackness on the part of those who are responsible to maintain the rule of law," said a senior cop in Lucknow.

He added that it was unbecoming of the police personnel accompanying the injured inspector to leave him at the mercy of his fate and flee the spot during the violence. The intelligence inputs also hint at a 'pre-planned build-up". It is claimed that while it was the last day of Tabligi Ijtema (muslim congregation) and lakhs of muslim devotees, present in the town, were going away. The mob 'intentionally' gathered at the state highway through which the muslim devotees had to leave Bulanshahr. "Perhaps it was a design to embroil the muslim devotees in the issue. Had it been the case, it would have been a much bigger communal catastrophe," said a senior police official.