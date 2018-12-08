Pakistan troops target forward posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops Saturday opened fire at forwarding posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts at about 9 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation from the Indian Army, the spokesman said. No casualty has been reported in the firing which was still continuing when last reports came in.

The latest violation comes two days after a BSF jawan was killed and another injured in Pakistani firing in the same sector on Thursday. Pakistani troops also suffered several casualties in the retaliatory action following the killing of the BSF jawan, officials said.