Home Nation

PM Modi used surgical strikes for 'political capital': Rahul Gandhi

Lt Gen (retd) Hooda, responding to a question during the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh on Friday, had said in hindsight, it would have been better had "we done it secretly."

Published: 08th December 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda's remarks that it would have been better if the 2016 surgical strikes were carried out secretly, alleging that the PM used the military action for "political capital".

Lt Gen (retd) Hooda, responding to a question during the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh on Friday, had said in hindsight, it would have been better had "we done it (surgical strikes) secretly."

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said: "Spoken like a true soldier General. India is so proud of you. Mr 36 has absolutely no shame in using our military as a personal asset. "He used the surgical strikes for political capital and the Rafale deal to increase Anil Ambani's real capital by Rs 30,000 Cr. #SurgicalStrike (sic)."

ALSO READ: Constant hype around surgical strikes was unwarranted

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala thanked Lt Gen (retd) Hooda for "exposing the petty politicisation by PM Modi".

"No one can use the valour & sacrifice of our brave soldiers to score cheap political points Modiji is squarely guilty of compromising National Security & Strategic Interests by unwarranted chest thumping!" he wrote on Twitter.

Lt Gen (retd) Hooda, who was the Northern Army Commander in September 2016 when Indian troops carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads along the Line of Control, had also said that it was natural to have initial euphoria about the success but the constant maintenance of hype around the military operation was unwarranted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi D S Hooda Sugical Strikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp