Home Nation

Three member government team sent to probe alleged starvation deaths in Jharkhand

The three team members consist of a government doctor, the block development officer of the concerned block and a senior official of the district administration.

Published: 08th December 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: The Jharkhand government has sent a three-member team to West Singhbhum on Saturday to probe media report of the death of a tribal woman allegedly due to starvation, state minister Saryu Roy said.

The three team members are a government doctor, the block development officer of the concerned block and a senior official of the district administration, he said.

A report appearing in a local daily on Saturday said a 65-year-old woman who used to stay alone at Porhat in Sonua block of the district and died allegedly due to starvation on December 6.

ALSO READ: Panel recommends improving Body-Mass Index to check starvation deaths

It said the dead person had a ration card and was the beneficiary of the state's old age pension scheme but did not get the benefits for the past three months.

"I have asked the district administration to convince the villagers and exhume the body to conduct autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death," Roy said.

The team will submit its report within 24-hours, the minister said adding that the department would order a high-level inquiry if the report was not satisfactory.

The probe team would look into it and no person, including the concerned ration dealer would be spared if found guilty, he said.

ALSO READ: Committee on hunger death misses second deadline

Roy said the mukhias (village heads) have an emergency fund of Rs 10,000 to meet any requirement, particularly starvation-like situations and directed the probe team to find out whether it was utilised in this instance.

It is the responsibility of the concerned officials to deliver foodgrain at the doorsteps of a beneficiary if the person lives alone, he said.

Recently, the department has made post-mortem mandatory if anyone died of starvation in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Starvation death Jharkhand starvation deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp