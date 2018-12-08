TMC purifies BJP's rath yatra ground in Coochbehar after failed meet

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress workers on Saturday conducted 'shuddhikaran' or purification of the grounds where BJP held its face-saving party workers' meet at Coochbehar on Friday after a Calcutta High Court single bench denied the party permission for its statewide rath yatra on Thursday.

BJP President Amit Shah was supposed to address party workers at the ground and flag off the rathyatra on Friday but after the initial High Court judgment that denied permission to the rathyatra, the rally was attended only by a handful of local BJP workers.

A divisional bench of the High Court on Friday asked the state government to sort out differences with BJP over the rathyatra and take a final decision by December 14.

The TMC party workers on Saturday swept the area with cow dung water as per the traditional process of cleaning an area practiced widely across rural Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had told that the party workers would conduct purification of the roads and venues witnessing the rathyatra. Reacting to the 'purification', state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the incident showed who are communal.

'Scared' Mamata Banerjee can't stop BJP from holding rath yatras, says Amit Shah

On the other hand, a BJP delegation comprising vice president Jay Prakash Mazumdar and senior leader Mukul Roy visited state secretariat Nabanna here on Saturday and handed over the court's caveat asking the state to fix the date of meeting of state Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police for holding a meeting with a three-member BJP delegation before December 12.

Speaking to media after handing over the letter, Mukul Roy said that the state government must resign after the High Court division bench order asking the state government to find a 'reasonable' solution to the issue of BJP's permission for the statewide rathyatra.