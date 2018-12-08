Home Nation

TMC purifies BJP's rath yatra ground in Coochbehar after failed meet

BJP President Amit Shah was supposed to address party workers at the ground and flag off the rathyatra on Friday.

Published: 08th December 2018 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee​

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress workers on Saturday conducted 'shuddhikaran' or purification of the grounds where BJP held its face-saving party workers' meet at Coochbehar on Friday after a Calcutta High Court single bench denied the party permission for its statewide rath yatra on Thursday.

BJP President Amit Shah was supposed to address party workers at the ground and flag off the rathyatra on Friday but after the initial High Court judgment that denied permission to the rathyatra, the rally was attended only by a handful of local BJP workers.

A divisional bench of the High Court on Friday asked the state government to sort out differences with BJP over the rathyatra and take a final decision by December 14.

The TMC party workers on Saturday swept the area with cow dung water as per the traditional process of cleaning an area practiced widely across rural Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had told that the party workers would conduct purification of the roads and venues witnessing the rathyatra. Reacting to the 'purification', state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the incident showed who are communal.

'Scared' Mamata Banerjee can't stop BJP from holding rath yatras, says Amit Shah

On the other hand, a BJP delegation comprising vice president Jay Prakash Mazumdar and senior leader Mukul Roy visited state secretariat Nabanna here on Saturday and handed over the court's caveat asking the state to fix the date of meeting of state Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police for holding a meeting with a three-member BJP delegation before December 12.

Speaking to media after handing over the letter, Mukul Roy said that the state government must resign after the High Court division bench order asking the state government to find a 'reasonable' solution to the issue of BJP's permission for the statewide rathyatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Dilip Ghosh rath yatra BJP yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp