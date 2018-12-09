Home Nation

A Melodious cure for maladies

A recent study by IIT Kanpur, has found that listening to raagas of classical music can help people recover from a host of ailments.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose (File|AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Various studies over time have shown that listening to music can calm a person down and positively impact general well-being. A recent study in Kanpur however, has found that listening to raagas of classical music can help people recover from a host of ailments. 

The research, carried out by the Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur, suggests that in addition to overall well-being, these ragas have a positive impact in recovering from heart trouble, metabolism issues and even potentially fatal diseases like Hypertension. 

A group of 15 students participated in the study conducted by Professor Brijbhushan of the humanities and social science department, Professor Lakshmidhar Behera of the electrical engineering department and research scholar Ashish Gupta.  During the study, students listened to ragas that they had not heard before and their brain activity was mapped by an Electroencephalogram (EEG) test.

According to the findings of the study, Raag Darbari can help bust stress when heard in the night. Similarly, listening to Raag Bhimpalasi in the afternoon has a magical impact on elevating the mood. The study also found that when specific raagas were heard at particular hours of the day, it helped cure various ailments like diabetes and hypertension.

While Raag Deepak and Raag Jaunpuri ease out acidity, Raag Kalyani and Charukesi take care of the heart. Listening to Raag Puriya Dhanashree provides relief from stomach ailments.The researchers explained the bio-electrical phenomenon behind the process. When a neuron (a cell that carries electrical impulses to various parts of the body) interacts with another, this process is called neuron firing. More firing means the brain becomes more active. The study showed that listening to raagas significantly spiked firings. 

Adding a scientific dimension, the IIT-K researchers found that when the subjects heard the Raga Darbari for 10 minutes, ease of concentration went up. It also improved thoughtfulness and the time in taking decisions reduced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Music IIT Kanpur healing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp