Agri exports to get $60 bn push by 2022

KOCHI: With its ambitious agriculture export policy, a first-of-its-kind in the country that received the Cabinet nod the other day, the Centre aims to boost agriculture exports to $60 billion by 2022 and do away with arbitrary curbs on exports. “We exported agricultural products worth $37 billion during the last fiscal and are confident of doubling the same, with the new export policy set in place,” said Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister for Commerce and Industries.

The minister was speaking after presenting the Spice Boards’ awards instituted to honour outstanding exporters of spices.

The export policy aims to improve logistics support, ensure a better trade regime and states-led product development to connect farmers with global markets.

Prabhu said high literacy rate, trained human capital and socio-economic development makes Kerala a desired region for industrial development. “The state should make use of the `5,000 crore the Centre is spending on promoting 12 champion sectors of the economy, including tourism, IT, services and hospitality sectors,” said Prabhu. He said the Centre will announce its new industrial policy soon, which will further a favourable business environment.

Shunmugha Sundaram IAS, secretary, Spices Board, said India remains the largest exporter of spices in the world, with the country exporting around 18,000 metric tonnes of spices last fiscal. “This is a growth of 8 per cent in quantity and 6 per cent in value compared to the previous year,” said Sundaram. He said the unprecedented floods this year had resulted in a 40 per cent crop loss with respect to cardamom and pepper production in the state.

The Union Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and solar plant for Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ). The establishment of these facilities will enable CSEZ to reduce its carbon footprint.

