Home Nation

Around 5,000 migratory birds flock in Gharana wetland in Jammu

Located about 30 km from Jammu, Gharana is surrounded by wetlands of Makwal, Kukdian, Abdullian and Pargwal where more than 170 resident and migratory bird species, flock during the winter.

Published: 09th December 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Wetlands often act as rest stops for many migratory birds on the move | sathya keerthi

By PTI

JAMMU: About 5,000 migratory birds have arrived at Gharana Wetland Conservation Reserve along the International border in the outskirts of Jammu, an official said.

Located about 30 km from Jammu, Gharana is surrounded by wetlands of Makwal, Kukdian, Abdullian and Pargwal where more than 170 resident and migratory bird species, such as bar-headed geese, gadwalls, common teals, purple swamp hens, Indian moorhens, black-winged stilts, cormorants, egrets and greenshanks flock during the winter - making it a treat for bird watchers.

"Around 5,000 bar-headed geese and birds of many other species have arrived at Gharana in R S Pura sector. Their number is expected to increase manifold in the coming weeks," Wildlife warden, Jammu, Shahzad Chowdary said, adding all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of the winged guests.

He was speaking at a meeting convened by Commissioner Secretary, state Forest Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi here to review the status of Gharana wetland conservation reserve.

During the meeting, Dwivedi stressed on prioritising the conservation and management issues like sewage disposal by setting up sewage treatment plant (STP), monitoring and ensuring optimum water level in the wetland, an official spokesperson said.

The commissioner secretary also stressed on desilting and selective deweeding for boosting eco-tourism in the area and generating livelihood opportunities for the communities and stakeholders.

Regional wildlife warden, Jammu region, Tahir Shawl said the management action plan of Gharana wetland is in final stage of completion.

  Shawl said the provision for STP has been incorporated in the management plan. Gharana, located along the Central Asian Flyway, is a notified wetland conservation reserve under the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Protection Act, 1978.

It has international recognition as one of the Important Bird Areas (IBAs) in the world, declared by BirdLife International (UK) and Bombay Natural History Society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gharana Wetland Conservation Reserve Migratory Birds Gharana wetland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp