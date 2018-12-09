Home Nation

Bulandshahr violence: Armyman accused of killing cop arrested by UP police

On Monday, a mob of some 400 people rampaged through a village in Bulandshahr district apparently after cow carcasses were found in a jungle nearby.

Published: 09th December 2018 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers pay tribute to Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the Bulandshahr mob violence, at Etah. | (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Jeetendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji, the jawan of 22 Rashtriya Rifles and wanted in connection with Bulandshahr violence, was handed over to UP Special Task Force (STF) by the Army officials in Meerut on Saturday. Later, past midnight, the jawan was formally arrested by the UP police and put into interrogation immediately.

“We’ve arrested jawan Jeetendra Malik. The Army handed over his custody to us at 12:50 am today (Sunday). Preliminary interrogation has been done,” said Abhishek Singh, senior superintendent of police, Special Task Force.

ALSO READBulandshahr: Jamaat chief seeks judicial probe into mob killing

The army soldier is one among 27 named accused of violence, rioting, vandalism and killing police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandsahr on last Monday over alleged cow slaughter and recovery of trolley load of cow carcasses. A local youth named Sumit Kumar was also killed.

A six-member team of STF had gone to Sopore to take custody of Jeetu but the Army formally handed over the custody in Meerut late on Saturday night. Jeetu was kept at the local STF office in Meerut
Police lines and was grilled for several hours before he was finally presented in front of the media during wee hours of Sunday morning. He was taken to Bulandshahr by the STF team and subsequently handed over to the special investigation team (SIT) investigating the reasons and conditions responsible for the Monday mob frenzy which claimed two lives. 

The SIT has been mandated to dig out the truth of the killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. “He (Malik) accepted that he was present at the site of trouble when the crowd started gathering. Prima facie, it has been found true. It’s not yet ascertained if he is the one who shot the inspector or Sumit. He said he went there with villagers, but denied indulging in stone pelting along with the crowd. Forensic (examination) of his mobile will be done,” said SSP Singh. However, he added during a media briefing that they had no direct evidence to link army man Jitendra Malik with the murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

After scanning video recordings, the state police began searching for the soldier, who is reportedly seen firing during the Bulandshahr violence that led to the death of the police inspector and the youth. A senior police officer privy to the probe confirmed that in one of the videos, Jeetu, a resident of Bulandshahr, can be seen firing, but his involvement in the killings was yet to be ascertained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bulandshahr violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Banglore's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp