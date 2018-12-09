Home Nation

We know Pakistan's link to Mumbai terror attacks: Army chief Bipin Rawat on Imran Khan's statement

The Army chief snubbed Pakistan PM Imran Khan's comment that the 2008 Mumbai attack was an act of terrorism and that resolving the case was in Pakistan's interest.

Published: 09th December 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat Saturday said the international community knew about the role of Pakistani terrorists in the Mumbai terror attack and that India did not want anyone's acknowledgement about it.

The Army chief's comments came when asked about reported remarks of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that the 2008 Mumbai attack was "an act of terrorism" and that resolving the case was in Pakistan's interest.

Khan's comments during a media interview was seen as an indirect acknowledgement of involvement of Pakistani terrorists in the attack.

"International community knows who did it. But even without it, we knew who did it," Gen. Rawat said on the sidelines of an event when asked about Khan's reported comments.

The Army chief, however, said acceptance by Pakistan about the 26/11 terror attack was good.

He further said, "We know who did it. I don't think we have to get anymore statement from anybody."

READ HERE | How the secret operation to shift Ajmal Kasab for hanging unfolded

Asked about comments by former Northern Army Commander Lt General (retd) D S Hooda that the "hype" around the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launchpads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir was unwarranted and that it is not good when military operations get politicised, Gen Rawat said the remarks were an individual's opinion.

At the same time, Gen Rawat said, he respected Lt Gen (retd) Hooda's words.

As Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen (retd) Hooda was involved in the planning and execution of the surgical strikes.

TAGS
General Bipin Rawat Mumbai terror attacks Imran khan 2008 Mumbai terror attacks

