IAF tests four surface-to-air missile systems in Andhra's Suryalanka base

Four different classes of surface-to-air missiles–Akash, Spyder, OSA-AK-M and IGLA–were tested between December 5 and 8 at Suryalanka Air Force Station near Bapatla.

Published: 09th December 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

In a first-of-its-kind exercise code-named CROSS BOW-18 the Indian Air Force successfully conducted combined guided weapons firing of Surface-to-Air Missiles from the Air Force Station at Suryalanka in Andhra Pradesh Saturday Dec8 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four different classes of surface-to-air missiles–Akash, Spyder, OSA-AK-M and IGLA–were tested between December 5 and 8 at Suryalanka Air Force Station near Bapatla.

The exercise was code named ‘Cross Bow-18’ and attended by Air Chief Marshall Birender Singh Dhanoa, the Chief of Air Staff. 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said this was the first-of-its-kind exercise it undertook.

On the occasion, the Chief of Air Staff lauded the successful conduct of the exercise while interacting with the station personnel and the missile combat crew.  

Stating that it was a major milestone achieved by the IAF, he said, “The exercise will help in improving combat skills of our missile squadron crew and go a long way for strengthening air defence preparedness.” 

