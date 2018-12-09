Man attacks Ramdas Athawale in Maharashtra, detained

By IANS

THANE: A youth pushed and allegedly assaulted Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale after a function in Ambernath town, late on Saturday night, officials said.

The incident occurred as the Minister came down after addressing a meeting when the youth suddenly lunged at him, pushed and slapped him on the face, according to eyewitnesses.

Thane: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slapped by a person at an event in Ambernath. The person identified as Pravin Gosavi was thrashed by the crowd subsequently and later detained by the police. Gosavi is being treated at a nearby hospital. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AmKsqBLkEP — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018

Even as some supporters rushed to the Minister's aid, pushed away the attacker and roughed him up, Athawale's personal bodyguards and police security pinned him down and whisked off from the venue.

Though the motive behind the attack is not known, the youth is said to be an activist of Republican Party of India, headed by Athawale, and which is a constituent of the ruling NDA.

Though appearing a bit shaken by the incident, the Minister departed for Mumbai shortly thereafter, while the youth was detained by police for investigations.