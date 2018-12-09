Home Nation

Mulayam Singh Yadav springs surprise, attends Shivpal’s rally even without invitiation

Mulayam presented a mixed picture of SP and PSP by sporting a red cap.

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Photo: File / PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in style quintessential to him sprang yet another surprise by arriving for the ‘Janakrosh rally’ organised by party rebel and younger brother
Shivpal Yadav, who recently floated Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSP-Lohia) here on Sunday.

The SP patriarch, thus. triggered another series of speculations in the political circles. Moreover, Mulayam’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav also attended the Shivapal’s rally. Mulayam presented a mixed picture of SP and PSP by sporting a red cap, the colour associated with SP, and a red-yellow-green scarf of the PSP-Lohia at the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Aparna said that the rally was a testimony to the fact that lion (referring to Shivpal) should not be hurt. “When Netaji was hurt, he turned into a politician par excellence, now let’s see what chachaji does,” she exclaimed.

Launching an attack on the government, Aparna said everyone – youth, farmer and labourer – were dissatisfied by the present dispensation as they were not getting their due. She exhorted the gathering to think twice before casting vote in 2019 and make a proper selection of leaders.

While responding to a query over Mualaym’s participation,  Shivpal had remained tight-lipped on Saturday saying it would be good if he attended the rally else he (Shivpal) won’t mind.  As per the sources, no invitation had been sent to Mulayam for the rally. Last month Mulayam had skipped his ‘birthday event’ organised by Shivpal in Saifai.

Workers from all 75 districts have converged at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan to attend the ‘Janakrosh’ rally. The rally aims to target both the SP and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
Hoardings and banners with slogans “Taiyaar Hai Hum” (We are ready) and ‘Shivpal Hain Bemisal (unparallel Shivpal)’ dotted the roads in Lucknow.

After the year-long feud, Akhilesh took reins of the party deposing Mulayam and sidelining Shivpal leaving him sulking. Shivpal first floated the SSM and then registered a political party with the name of
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) with the Election Commission (EC).

