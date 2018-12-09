Report says tiger being shifted to Odisha reserve killed by poachers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what raises serious questions about the country’s first inter-state tiger translocation, a report on death of a tiger in Satkosia tiger reserve in Odisha has found that it was killed by poachers.

The report, by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII), also suggested that the authorities implement more anti-poaching measures before other tigers are similarly shifted.

The report said that the male tiger, which was shifted from the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, died after being trapped in a snare set by poachers. The central team has also released reports suggesting that the tiger died following a porcupine attack and suggested that further investigation by the environment ministry should focus on the poaching angle.